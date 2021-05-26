Health passports for opening up

How to truly open our countries to regrow the economic sectors and breathe new life in public activities is the main objective if we are to regain the levels of activity pre-2020. The most significant move is to allow the public to use public spaces, the return of entertainment as an example, and engagement in major sports events. Gradual actions have raised expectations, but every such move brings caution.

National testing and vaccination drives intended to move us to the point of herd immunity depend on the availability of vaccines. With vaccination comes the verification for participation in public activities and suggestions of some public proof. Much as we have learned to rely on technology solutions we also recognise that the kind of verification we seek may rest on the introduction of blockchain to gather, store and protect our most sensitive data.

One such recommendation is introducing a health passport similar to that presented by the European Union. Blockchain would ensure the data is immutable, secure and not tampered with and controlled by the individual. Imagine the relief such technology would mean for businesses to get back to normal. Verification of vaccinated people would allow employees, contractors and patrons to meet the requirements for entering facilities. There would be immediate benefits for education, corporations, sports and entertainment facilities, and, of course, travel and transportation. Such a move would also be compatible with our efforts to fully open up tourism since visitors are already required to be fully vaccinated.

A blockchain-based solution would be easily integrated into any global platform and put the region in a significantly secure place. A decentralised solution works in issuing a digital token over the blockchain, which contains the consumer's personal information. Upon providing this token, using it to sign the login process digitally, the user is authenticated to access the platform. Because every token would only be deemed valid through its private key, which the user owns, no one else can access the platform through their credentials.

The overall goal would be to create an environment where our resident populace can get back to enjoying life in ways they did pre-pandemic. It would also go a long way in restoring our economic activity with the rest of the world. We would also extend a warm welcome to our tourists and members of our Diaspora community. A system to verify health status would ensure we reduce our risk of contraction and take early action to treat those who might be positive, even if asymptomatic.

It is time to reduce the fear and uncertainty and replace it with a single source of reliable and trusted information. We have already seen what good technology can do, and there is no stopping this march. Let's lead by working on ways to open up safely.