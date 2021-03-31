High-tech face mask from Razer

High-tech face mask from RazerWednesday, March 31, 2021
What started as a concept face mask at CES earlier this year is due to go into production. Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan confirmed Project Hazel mask will become a reality.
“We've realised that even with vaccinations, we are hearing you still have to be masked up because there is still the risk factor that even if you're vaccinated you still need to be incredibly careful,” Tan said. He added that many countries may still be a year or two off from being fully vaccinated.
The high-tech Project Hazel mask design showed off at CES is transparent and features internal LED lights to make your mouth visible in low light. It uses replaceable filters and rechargeable ventilators on its two respiration pods.
The mask also features a separate case that can charge it wirelessly; and a UV steriliser. It has a built-in microphone and speaker that can amplify your voice when you speak, with bacterial filtration efficiency pods that can trap 95 per cent of airborne particles, making it comparable to an N95 mask.
