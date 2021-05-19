Hire a social media manager

Managing social media platforms, staying abreast of the latest changes and trends is a full-time job. Often a business owner may opt to do the job himself or have an employee do it in his free time.

While this is better than nothing, it is still important to remember that the investment you put into social media will directly affect your results. So, before you decide to wear one more hat, here are some reasons a business should consider getting a social media manager.

You don't have the time: Actively being on social media requires constant monitoring and management. It seems simple now, but when you get into answering messages, ad sets, campaign creation and execution, engaging with your audience and analysing the metrics becomes a significant task that you might end up shortcutting due to lack of time.

They help keep things fresh: Coming up with fresh ideas or staying on trends while managing a business or department can frequently become overwhelming. You can experience burnout many times as social media is a dynamic environment.

They understand strategy: We have discussed the importance of having a solid social media strategy, including posting times and tying in the artwork to your overall marketing campaign. A social media manager will protect you from falling into the habit of posting whenever and whatever you feel. Sticking to a strategy guided by data and analytics is the best thing, and they are more experienced and better able to do that.

Protect your brand: Social media managers promptly identify and handle customer requests and complaints to protect your brand or company. Highlighting and quickly solving an issue increases customer satisfaction and improves the business' reputation.

Chelan Smith is CEO of Chelan Communications; with over 13 years of experience in social media, She has worked with local and international companies to implement strategy and develop and solidify their digital brand voice.