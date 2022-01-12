Honor releases foldable phone, too

Honor has unveiled the Magic V, a dual screen foldable smartphone. Huawei, its former parent company, and Xiaomi are already competing with Samsung in the foldable field. The Magic V has a 7.9-inch, 381 PPI display with a 2272 x 1984 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 10:9 aspect ratio.

The phone has five cameras in total with a selfie camera for each screen. The device has three colour options – black, space silver, and burnt orange. The Magic V will only be available in China at the outset and goes on sale on January 18.