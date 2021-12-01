Huawei graduates ICT students

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-nine Jamaican students from The University of the West Indies (UWI) and University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) graduated from Huawei's Seeds of the Future programme in 2021.

The eight-day online programme consists of mandatory online courses, live stream sessions, 'Tech4Good' project, and unlimited access to discovering Huawei, advanced technologies, trending businesses and cultural awareness.

Speaking about his experience, The UWI student Shamar Jones said it was pretty good. “Overall, the Seeds for the Future is an amazing programme. It's a fun interactive online experience that expanded my knowledge on the topic of ICT [information and communication technologies] and how much of an impact Huawei has made in that sector, It also went beyond my expectations by allowing us to learn more than just ICT. Thanks for the programme, we've also been introduced to other content such as leadership business and traditional China — I'm a huge fan of China, their culture, and their advancements in technology so that was a win for me,” Jones commented.

The overall participating class for this year consisted of a total of 112 students from Ghana (58), Jamaica (29), Trinidad and Tobago (20), and Suriname (5). They will participate in the global competition at the end of the year.

“It's Huawei's and Jamaica's long-term objective to transport ICT technology, build a bridge for ICT knowledge, regional ICT Talent Hub contribution, and an eco-system construction. Huawei proposed a strategy to build a Jamaican ICT Talent Hub based on all the ICT technology directions and Jamaica's industry development,” Bo Zhou, Huawei CEO to Jamaica, explained. “Huawei will cooperate with the Jamaican Government to build an ICT academy with UWI and UTech. We will provide the ICT equipment, course resources, and platform resources and offer scholarships to UWI and UTech students to the tune of $4 million each year,” Bo said.

The event included signing a memorandum of understanding to establish a Jamaica ICT Talent Hub within the two universities, UTech and UWI.