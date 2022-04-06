Huawei steps up global impact

Global technology company Huawei is committed to creating a fully connected, intelligent world and continues to share its technology to grow, evolve, and enhance information technology, digital enablement and green communities.

Today's global challenges have prompted us to think outside the box and bring maximum ambition to the table. The challenge of achieving universal digital inclusion is no exception. We need to mobilise the best ideas, resources and know-how.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has shown the importance of digital connectivity for everything from work-from-home to education and telemedicine. It also illustrated the global digital divide where 2.9 billion people worldwide do not use the Internet. Organisations must find new ways to collaborate and partner to develop affordable and accessible digital solutions for health, finance, and education and to close this gap.

Connectivity will play an important role in the way people live and businesses operate as the world emerges from the pandemic and social and economic activities recover.

The consensus among experts in the industry is that artificial intelligence, cloud, and IoT are converging to drive the trend of digital transformation. It is essential to invest in the infrastructure, design good policies and national blueprints, and invest in digital skills and knowledge training.

Digital skills continue to be a challenge in Latin America and Caribbean countries at various levels. Less than 40 per cent of the population has basic computer skills, such as copying a file or sending an e-mail with a file. For intermediate activities, such as using basic arithmetic formulas in a spreadsheet or creating electronic presentations, the proportions are less than 30 per cent.

There are encouraging signs that many of the countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are making efforts to design their national blueprints for the digital economy and are working on Government-led policies and strategies to take advantage of the fast-developing artificial intelligence and robotics.

Another good sign is significant growth in the fintech market in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Enabling connectivity

We must come together to expedite the delivery of solutions. Everyone in a position to help close this digital divide must do so without delay, drawing on their strengths. In many developing countries, several digital communities were built in which we have computer-equipped kiosks that use the power supply and broadband connection from our nearby tower sites.

Huawei now has close to 300 digital communities in Africa, Asia, North America, and South America. Since the inception of our programme, more than 128,000 students have enrolled in our learning centres, and more than 116,000 have received digital skills certifications.

Stepping up to do more

This commitment will also include the power of partnership. In fruitful collaborations each player brings unique advantages, resources, relationships and know-how to address unmet needs. Building digital systems involves partnerships with wireless carriers, technology organisations, non-profits, and others to bring transformational connectivity opportunities to communities in need.

A global and digital opportunity for educators

Digital media literacy in a global era offers more than using technology to do things done by hand before — such as data or word processing, retrieving information, presenting knowledge, and one-to-one communication. It now allows easy participation in the sophisticated global experiences and networks that our wired world affords.

Development of online communities

While technology is still growing and changing, we adapt more quickly to the convenience of the new tools offered. The novel coronavirus pandemic, and the social distancing that comes with it, is an unimaginable challenge. Still, fortunately, numerous B2B organisations offer digital tools to help us live and do our jobs virtually.

Paul Scanlan is Huawei's chief digital transformation officer.