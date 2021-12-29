Innovating for a New Era: Our Focus for CES 2022

With CES 2022 just two short weeks away, and as I embark on a new role here at Samsung, I am greatly honoured to be hosting our pre-show keynote, held under the theme 'Together for Tomorrow.'

Since the last time we connected at CES in person, we've all undergone a period of significant change. We've had to re-examine our relationship to the world around us and re-prioritise the things we care about most. We have found greater value in “togetherness,” being closer with our family and friends.

In this new era, we've found that innovation can no longer be a “one-size-fits-all” approach. Customised devices and personalised spaces are more important now than ever. So are the connections and experiences our technologies enable. Our experience at home has become so much more important, and technologies are no longer just helpful tools but true lifelines to our family, friends, and hobbies.

This reality has strengthened our commitment to creating new and meaningful experiences for our customers. It has led us to explore better ways to bring our devices more closely together, for improved connectivity and customisation. At Samsung we believe your devices should reflect your lifestyle, your passions and your personal tastes, from the smartphones in your hand to your appliances and screens. And by working together seamlessly, they should make your life easier, so you can do more of the things you love.

This is why earlier this month we announced a major change in our organisation, one aimed at strengthening synergies between our different products and services. Under this new structure, all of our consumer electronics, from TVs and home appliances to mobile devices, will come under one larger roof, coherent with our vision to create meaningful experiences through innovation.

And, of course, Samsung's vision for the future is not just about connecting devices. Reconnecting with the planet and leaving a positive impact is an integral part of our plan. As the world leader in consumer electronics, Samsung has a responsibility to protect our environment and build a better future. Our innovation leadership needs to be matched with our leadership in “sustainable innovation” as well.

We are very excited to embark on this new journey and look forward to sharing more in the months to come. As a starter, we plan to share a glimpse of the direction we are taking at the upcoming CES 2022. Here is a quick preview of what we will be announcing then:

Creating Customised Experiences

Samsung's culture of innovation is rooted in pushing limits and breaking barriers. Now, Samsung is innovating for a new age, where technologies are flexible and adaptable to you. At CES, you will see our latest innovations and experiences – including products that give you the freedom to watch TV from anywhere and turn any space into a landscape or a piece of art. The gaming experience will become even simpler, more immersive and hassle-free. And because everyone has their own unique personal taste and lifestyle, we want to empower you to customise your devices based on what matters to you most. A new, customisable future of personal technologies is here, and I am excited to show you how it comes to life across our home appliances, mobile devices, and screens everywhere.

Powering Seamless Connectivity

We envision a world where technology is customised to every consumer's lifestyle and needs, and one way to achieve this is through seamless connectivity. At CES we will share more about our collaboration with industry experts and partners to create a truly enhanced connected experience. Because at Samsung, we believe a secure and open ecosystem is what provides the best experience for our customers, offering you the freedom to design experiences that best suit your unique lifestyle. In addition, we will also introduce a new solution that helps you better integrate all your smart home devices.

Reimagining a Better Planet

This is an important moment for our planet. Protecting it is everyone's job. At Samsung, we are infusing sustainability into everything we do, from the chips that power our products to the consumer experience on the devices themselves. At CES, we will share more about how we are making meaningful updates in our innovation process that enable you, our consumers, to make these changes, too in your everyday lives. Plus, we'll share new ways we are working with partners for unique sustainability solutions.

It's time to evolve our products and experiences to better fit the needs of a new generation of users. As we champion an ecosystem of inclusive and connected technology, I look forward to sharing how we have been inspired by the people, values and lifestyles that create our global community, and how we can continue to support them through people-first programmes and innovation.

I hope you will join me on January 4 at 6:30 pm PT for Samsung's CES 2022 keynote in Las Vegas or livestreamed via Samsung Newsroom and Samsung.com.