Instagram testing 60-second videos

Instagram testing 60-second videosWednesday, December 01, 2021
|
Instagram has launched a live test of 60-second videos in Stories without splitting into 15-second segments across various Stories frames.
Back in January, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri hinted at the move, along with the retirement of the IGTV brand.
“The ability to create longer Stories posts comes highly requested by our community. We're excited to be testing 60-second Stories so that people can create and view Stories with fewer interruptions,” Instagram confirmed.
The expansion to 60-second video clips in Stories will enable Instagram, like TikTok, to use the full breadth of uploaded content to maximise user engagement.
