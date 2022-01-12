iPhone's 15th birthday

iPhone , the device that changed the world, is 15 years old. But, it was not always a smartphone. Over the years, Apple added several features to enhance the capabilities of the phone. “By today's standards, the original iPhone was a primitive brick,” said Jay Yarow looking back at the first iPhone, something many people can't imagine living without.

Steve Jobs described it then as a touchscreen iPod that makes calls and connected to the Internet. The storage was a puny 4GB and sold for $499.

Today, iPhone 15 is on the horizon using Apple's own chips, a periscope camera lens with up to 10x optical zoom, a ton of storage and more features than ever before.