Is a $100 phone all you need?Wednesday, August 11, 2021
|
Some 17 years ago Nicholas Negroponte unveiled his grandiose plan to provide computers for children across the world, a bid to squash digital illiteracy. The end product, the OLPC XO laptop, was supposed to cost US$100, but he has shipped only a few million units since its inception.
Fast-forward to a new move to give the world the cheapest phone with computer power for just US$100. Running Android 11, the Doogee X96 Pro with four cameras on the back and a 6.5-inch HD+ display is a far cry from the XO laptop.
The X96 Pro is also powered by an eight-core ARM-based processor teamed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage.
Connectivity is tops with 4G LTE along with dual SIM slots and fast Wi-Fi, two key must-haves. A secure platform is at the heart of the X96 Pro with a fingerprint reader and Android 11.
Analysts suggest that recovery from the pandemic may be the environment for the emergence of cheaper phones with the power of a computer.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy