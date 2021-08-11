Is a $100 phone all you need?

Some 17 years ago Nicholas Negroponte unveiled his grandiose plan to provide computers for children across the world, a bid to squash digital illiteracy. The end product, the OLPC XO laptop, was supposed to cost US$100, but he has shipped only a few million units since its inception.

Fast-forward to a new move to give the world the cheapest phone with computer power for just US$100. Running Android 11, the Doogee X96 Pro with four cameras on the back and a 6.5-inch HD+ display is a far cry from the XO laptop.

The X96 Pro is also powered by an eight-core ARM-based processor teamed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

Connectivity is tops with 4G LTE along with dual SIM slots and fast Wi-Fi, two key must-haves. A secure platform is at the heart of the X96 Pro with a fingerprint reader and Android 11.

Analysts suggest that recovery from the pandemic may be the environment for the emergence of cheaper phones with the power of a computer.