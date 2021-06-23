Jamaicans 'teching' over the world

Jody Simpson emigrated from Jamaica to the United States of America in 2013 while a sixth-form student. She continued her education at a community college in Manhattan. She completed a degree in computer science, which earned her a full scholarship to complete a four-year degree at New York University (NYU). It was at NYU that Google recruited Jody to work as a solutions engineer.

On a recent episode of Digital Jamaica Live, hosts Kadia Francis and Monique McIntosh sat down with Simpson and Dr Camir Ricketts, a bioinformatics scientist at the tech giant NVIDIA Corporation. Simpson said that she did not expect to end up in tech. “Like most Jamaicans when you're going to school, you're either going to become a lawyer or a doctor. So, when I went to sixth form, I was doing CAPE law,” Simpson said.

However, she soon realised that a medical or law career was not for her and instead carved her way into the world of tech. To help others find a similar path, Simpson created a programme called the Bloom Project. Participants get the opportunity to develop a tech-enabled solution, receive mentorship from technical and non-technical experts, as well as the chance to network with industry professionals. They also get to demo their creation to investors, receive feedback, and win cash prizes.

Dr Camir Ricketts left Jamaica in 2011 after completing sixth form at Herbert Morrison Technical High School. He initially intended to study locally at either The University of the West Indies (UWI) or University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica. However, with some encouragement from a professor in his network and his mother, he applied to a university abroad.

“I applied to one US school, and the plan was if I get into this one school, then that was a sign from God that I should go,” Ricketts related.

His prayers were answered with acceptance to the University of Georgia, where he studied microbiology with a minor in computer science. Ricketts then completed a PhD in computational biology and bioinformatics, which would land him a job at NVIDIA, one of the world's leading technology companies.

Like Simpson, Dr Ricketts is opening doors for others. He does this with his programme, Minds of Initiative. He observed that many young people in Jamaica don't have access to proper career guidance and he created a platform to build what he calls knowledge equity. With this programme, young people work with scientists like Dr Ricketts on real projects to gain tangible experience in the field of bioinformatics.

Catch the stories of these young individuals doing amazing things in tech and creating notable initiatives to give back to Jamaica and the rest of the Caribbean.