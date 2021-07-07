James Watson is not defined by dyslexia

DYSLEXIA, a learning disability that makes reading and writing difficult, is often a damning diagnosis for many. For some, it can feel like a lifetime sentence to failure. But James Watson proves that having success is possible for those challenged with dyslexia as he opened his own technology services and solutions company, Computer Consultants.

At 48 years old, James is just beginning to realise his dreams with the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Computer Consultants storefront at 34 Annette Crescent in Kingston. “This business and this office have been years in the making. It has been challenging, especially with COVID-19,” Watson shared.

He was joined at the office's grand opening by Prime Minister Andrew Holness and others inspired by his story. “Thank you for bringing attention to a subject that does not always get attention in Jamaica, and that is dealing with children and adults who have learning disabilities. You have embraced your learning disability, you have spoken about it, and indeed you can give hope and motivation to other Jamaicans with learning disabilities to show that it is not a sentence to nothingness. It is a challenge that can be overcome and you can achieve in life nonetheless — and you are the perfect example of that,” remarked Holness.

Watson's success comes after years of trying other ventures and experiences, complemented by life-changing social skills training. “James had tinkered around iPhones and computers for years and he decided to take the plunge, and Computer Consultants was born three years ago,” explained his father Anthony Watson.

The grand opening of the physical location is just the latest step in James Watson's journey. Computer Consultants does computer repairs, offers Wi-Fi solutions, PC reformatting, drone photography and other services. Watson is hoping that with the official opening of his office and the attendance of notable figures like the prime minister, his story will be shared and will inspire others like him.