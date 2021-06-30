Keep these Apple products away from your medical devices

IN a June 25 release, Apple Inc divulged that its products could interfere with some medical devices. Apple said that implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact.

Apple advised that, to avoid any potential interaction with these types of medical devices, you should keep your Apple product a safe distance away from your medical device. They have suggested more than six inches/15 cm apart (or more than 12 inches/30 cm apart if charging wirelessly). They also advise that you consult with your physician and your device manufacturer for specific guidelines.

Additionally, they recommended that if you suspect that your Apple product is interfering with your medical device, stop using your Apple product and consult your physician and your medical device manufacturer.

List of Apple products that contain magnets:

• AirPods and charging cases

• AirPods and wireless charging case

• AirPods Pro and wireless charging case

• AirPods max and smart case

• Apple Watch and accessories

• Apple Watch bands with magnets

• Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories

• HomePod and HomePod mini

• iPad and accessories

• iPad mini

• iPad Air

• iPad Pro

• iPad smart covers and smart folios

• iPad smart keyboard and smart keyboard folio

• Magic keyboard for iPad

• iPhone and MagSafe accessories

• iPhone 12 models

• Mac and accessories

• Mac mini

• Mac Pro

• MacBook Air

• MacBook Pro

• iMac

• Apple Pro Display XDR

• Beats

• Beats Flex

• Beats X

• PowerBeats Pro

• UrBeats3

They further advise consumers to check for more information on safety in the Important Safety Information sections of the user guides for Apple products.