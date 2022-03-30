Lease an iPhone, save the Earth

Imagine being able to afford the newest iPhone each year. Bloomberg reports that Apple's subscription plan would let customers pay a monthly fee for an iPhone, rather than buy it outright or through instalments.

Leasing iPhones instead of selling them could help the tech industry's growing mountain of e-waste.

Apple has shipped enough smartphones to circle the Earth more than a dozen times; a success at a high cost counted in tons of aluminium, cobalt, copper, glass, gold, lithium, and many other raw materials that make the device.

Aside from potentially helping Apple reduce waste, an iPhone subscription plan could be better for customers who could pay a set amount depending on the device.