LEGO fan suggested Sonic the Hedgehog

One LEGO fan's dream has come through. Viv Grannell suggested the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set in a LEGO Ideas crowdsourcing event. The new set will be available from January 1, 2022 and will cost $69.99.

The LEGO Ideas Sonic, the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone Set, is a 1,125-piece set, and it includes five mini-figures, including Sonic, Crabmeat, Moto Bug, Dr Eggman, and the Phantom Ruby.

Additionally, the box will also come packaged with TV monitor power-ups, Eggman's Egg Mobile, gems, “10 boxes of golden-coloured Rings and a Technic lever to spring Sonic and friends into the air”.

LEGO Designer Sam Johnson said: “We have designed this set to be just as colourful and fun as the in-game version of The Green Hill Zone, then filled it with lots of Easter eggs and even prizes to help fans enjoy some of their most beloved gaming icons in a brand-new way,” said Johnson.