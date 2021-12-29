LEGO fan suggested Sonic the Hedgehog

LEGO fan suggested Sonic the HedgehogWednesday, December 29, 2021
One LEGO fan's dream has come through. Viv Grannell suggested the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set in a LEGO Ideas crowdsourcing event. The new set will be available from January 1, 2022 and will cost $69.99.
The LEGO Ideas Sonic, the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone Set, is a 1,125-piece set, and it includes five mini-figures, including Sonic, Crabmeat, Moto Bug, Dr Eggman, and the Phantom Ruby.
Additionally, the box will also come packaged with TV monitor power-ups, Eggman's Egg Mobile, gems, “10 boxes of golden-coloured Rings and a Technic lever to spring Sonic and friends into the air”.
LEGO Designer Sam Johnson said: “We have designed this set to be just as colourful and fun as the in-game version of The Green Hill Zone, then filled it with lots of Easter eggs and even prizes to help fans enjoy some of their most beloved gaming icons in a brand-new way,” said Johnson.
