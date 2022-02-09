Lesley Miller — Team Leader

Trinidadian-born Lesley Miller recounts how her parents instilled the importance of academics and, in particular, encouraged a focus on the sciences. In that household, Miller was so intrigued by the world of technology that she decided to pursue undergraduate studies in information technology at the University of Technology, Jamaica.

On graduation, Miller landed a job in Jamaica at General Accident Insurance (GENAC) as an MIS administrator and was soon promoted to assistant IT manager shortly after. She admitted that her decision to pursue her master's degree in banking and finance at The University of the West Indies was one of her defining moments because it changed her approach to business. Miller soon joined Digicel as ICT product manager, and enjoyed a series of promotions including head of business products, head of business strategy and finally as head of commercial operations. She would be lured back to GENAC as their chief information officer, where she focused on technology operations, digital transformation and marketing functions not just for the Jamaica operations but also for Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago.

Throughout her career, Miller learned the importance of working assiduously and being committed to achieving desired outcomes. And that responses must be appropriately measured and considered. Additionally, work-life balance is critical for Miller as a working mother, wife and avid cross fitter.

Miller emphasised that before the pandemic, GENAC had already embarked on digital transformation initiatives, which she believes is about leveraging technology to accelerate business activities. As a technology leader, Miller explained that she remains flexible to facilitate constant change and is keen on ensuring that her team is aligned with the organisation's strategic goals to achieve success. In doing this, she works closely with cross-functional teams and contractors on ongoing projects and supports the marketing team to develop the brand and digital content.

Miller also led her team to develop and execute GENAC's digital customer portal, allowing customers to access their information and conduct real-time transactions such as paying premiums, renewing policies, reporting a claim, or getting status updates from their accounts. The results have been favourable as the company has seen a significant increase in revenue and customer satisfaction. Additionally, GENAC recently completed a core network upgrade, allowing its employees to work seamlessly remotely and expanding their business operations in Barbados and Trinidad.

Miller confirmed that GENAC's website provides a wealth of information, including a blog that aims to empower customers to build their trust and confidence and make informed decisions through relevant and actionable information.

As a digital-first company, Miller asserted that GENAC is constantly innovating and finding ways to disrupt the insurance industry while focusing on improved customer interactions powered by technology. Miller believes that remaining nimble while being client-centric can lead to positive results.

Ultimately, Miller continues to apply her knowledge and experiences to encourage growth in the team she leads, urging them to be true to themselves. Miller is thrilled to be working towards replicating the success of GENAC as the #1 general insurer across the Caribbean.