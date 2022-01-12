Let technology lead

There's a mental hurdle that Jamaicans will need to overcome for us to all fully embrace that every company is a technology company. One of th e key reasons we struggle with transformation is separating companies by industry. If you are not a company that provides technology solutions or services, then you are not a technology company. It may have been safe to assume a couple of decades ago; however, now that we are in the digital age and most businesses require technology to survive, the situation is no longer the case. Additionally, the longer it takes for business leaders to realise this, the harder it will be for us to grasp the concepts and the work necessary to advance.

Here are five reasons why every company should see itself as a tech company:

1) Businesses either create and deliver technology solutions and services (tech) or use these technologies (tech-enabled). This means that there are many more synergies between the way companies should plan and strategise, which equals opportunities for learning and growth.

2) The market demands digitally enabled service delivery. With the increased adoption of doing business online and the current saturation of Internet users, mainly social media, expectations of a digital-first experience have also increased significantly. For tech-enabled companies to succeed, they would be served by understanding how to think in digital-first terms and deliver with a digital-first mindset.

3) Competitive advantage is difficult without technology. The challenge of speed to market and offering an exceptional customer experience are best supported with technology. This was amplified when we all had to stay home because of the pandemic. The businesses able to continue offering services embraced technology and were digital-first, including companies that provide technology solutions. Companies that adapted quickly to new technologies gained a foothold in the market.

4) Technology is mainstream. With our ability to operate efficiently internally and serve well externally, we rely on technology. While there may still be a digital literacy gap inside many organisations, most employees now ask how to do tasks faster or more efficiently. Automation, analytics, and online portals are the desired norm more than the exception. This pull will only continue to increase as the market expectations grow. Organisations and their employees who are not tech-savvy may not survive in these conditions.

5) Industry lines are blurring all around us. What was once viewed as a tech company is also now shifting. Examples include Apple who now sells watches, or Underarmour who now uses technology in its athletic wear. The relevance of whether you are a company that builds the tech vs uses the tech is also blurred.

What's necessary is the mindset shift towards recognising how technology improves business growth and customer experiences. This is an opportune time for all businesses to assess the moves made during the past year, particularly in their technological response to the pandemic and work to establish an even more solid platform for growth and resilience.

Stacey Hines is the president of the Jamaica Technology and Digital Alliance.