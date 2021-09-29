Level up with new Nintendo Switch membership plan

Nintendo has announced that there is a fresh Nintendo Switch Online membership plan coming soon. Gamers will get access to even more benefits, with a library of Nintendo 64 games and a newly added online play for up to 4 players as well as retro SEGA Genesis classics.

Nintendo also stated that there will be access to more than 100 classic Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and Super NES games, exclusive online matches in the Tetris 99 and PAC-MAN 99 games.

