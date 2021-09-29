Level up with new Nintendo Switch membership plan

Level up with new Nintendo Switch membership planWednesday, September 29, 2021
|
Nintendo has announced that there is a fresh Nintendo Switch Online membership plan coming soon. Gamers will get access to even more benefits, with a library of Nintendo 64 games and a newly added online play for up to 4 players as well as retro SEGA Genesis classics.
Nintendo also stated that there will be access to more than 100 classic Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and Super NES games, exclusive online matches in the Tetris 99 and PAC-MAN 99 games.
— Alaina Watts
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy