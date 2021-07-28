LG earphones have whispering mode

LG's new 2021 LG TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds are out and the whispering mode is the most exciting feature. It allows for greater call privacy and clarity, allowing users to hold the right earbud close to their mouths as a dedicated microphone.

The FP9 and FP8 have three microphones in each earbud, giving users a better calling experience by making the voice clearer, and with less ambient noise interrupting calls.

Not only were these earbuds upgraded to ensure a comfortable and snug fit for any activity, they are also equipped with headphone spatial processing, giving each listener the illusion that sound is originating from all directions

LG also brags about another enhancement, the 3D sound stage. They explain that it “expands the sound stage via spatial 'up-mixing' to bring users more lifelike audio for a more captivating listening experience”.

LG promises exceptional battery life, with up to ten hours of playing time between charges for a total of 24 hours of usage when used with the charging case.