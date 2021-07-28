LG earphones have whispering mode

LG earphones have whispering modeWednesday, July 28, 2021
|
LG's new 2021 LG TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds are out and the whispering mode is the most exciting feature. It allows for greater call privacy and clarity, allowing users to hold the right earbud close to their mouths as a dedicated microphone.
The FP9 and FP8 have three microphones in each earbud, giving users a better calling experience by making the voice clearer, and with less ambient noise interrupting calls.
Not only were these earbuds upgraded to ensure a comfortable and snug fit for any activity, they are also equipped with headphone spatial processing, giving each listener the illusion that sound is originating from all directions
LG also brags about another enhancement, the 3D sound stage. They explain that it “expands the sound stage via spatial 'up-mixing' to bring users more lifelike audio for a more captivating listening experience”.
LG promises exceptional battery life, with up to ten hours of playing time between charges for a total of 24 hours of usage when used with the charging case.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy