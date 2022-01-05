LG's TV gaming

LG's TV gamingWednesday, January 05, 2022
LG Electronics has introduced a concept reclining TV chair which it aptly calls the media chair.
The “throne”, as some have called it, is equipped with a reclining mode that keeps the eye level intact and would be fantastic for PS5 and Xbox players.
It comes with 55-inch rotating OLED TV that has a 1500R curvature, which LG says is the “perfect focal distance” for viewing pleasure and switches between portrait and landscape modes.
The LG Display's concept uses the OLED panel as a speaker, vibrating the outer layer to create a sound similar to the Sony A90J.
