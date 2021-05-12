HOW about a life without passwords? To mark World Password Day, Google announced a very bold move for account security. “Soon,” the company says, it will start “automatically enrolling” users in 2FA or two-factor authentication.

Director of user security at Google Mark Risher has pledged to work towards solutions that remove passwords entirely. “You may not realise it, but passwords are the single-biggest threat to your online security – they're easy to steal, they're hard to remember, and managing them is tedious,” he writes.

“At Google, keeping you safe online is our top priority, so we continuously invest in new tools and features to keep your personal information safe, including your passwords. We are already making password management easier and safer, and we're providing a sneak peek at how our continued innovation is creating a future where one day you won't need a password at all,” Risher added.