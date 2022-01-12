Look out: BlackBerry 5G phone with a keyboard

Look out: BlackBerry 5G phone with a keyboardWednesday, January 12, 2022
|
A 5G BlackBerry smartphone is coming with the iconic physical keyboard.
The BlackBerry-branded phones are making a third comeback, and this time they're doing it with OnwardMobility, a Texas-based tech company.
The company currently owns the rights to the BlackBerry brand and announced that they are still committed to launching a new BlackBerry smartphone, one that will have a physical keyboard and 5G.
A launch date is yet to be given, or any other information about its features, though some concept renders of the phone already exist.
News of a new Blackberry comes after an “end of life” announcement for its classic devices from the BlackBerry 7 to BlackBerry 10.
