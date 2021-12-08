Make instant calls from Google Chat

Google Chat now lets you start or join calls from 1:1 chats directly within the Gmail app. One-on-one calls are rolling out to Chat in Gmailfor iOS and Android. The feature is available on both personal and Workspace accounts.

Previously making a call involved sending an invite to a Google Meet videoconferencing call. You'll be redirected to the Gmail app, even if you start a call within the Google Chat app. This feature will make connecting in a post-pandemic hybrid work era easier. Missed calls will be highlighted with an icon by each contact in the chat list, as will ongoing calls marked by a blue banner at the top of the display showing the person's name and call duration.

There is no word yet on expanding the feature to include group voice and video calls.