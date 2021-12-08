Make instant calls from Google Chat

Make instant calls from Google ChatWednesday, December 08, 2021
|
Google Chat now lets you start or join calls from 1:1 chats directly within the Gmail app. One-on-one calls are rolling out to Chat in Gmailfor iOS and Android. The feature is available on both personal and Workspace accounts.
Previously making a call involved sending an invite to a Google Meet videoconferencing call. You'll be redirected to the Gmail app, even if you start a call within the Google Chat app. This feature will make connecting in a post-pandemic hybrid work era easier. Missed calls will be highlighted with an icon by each contact in the chat list, as will ongoing calls marked by a blue banner at the top of the display showing the person's name and call duration.
There is no word yet on expanding the feature to include group voice and video calls.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy