Make sure your team understands

What does it really mean to transform digitally? The struggle of translating this for both the public and private sectors remains a challenge! Although dig ital transformation is written about by almost every global management consulting agency and analysed by technologists from every angle, there still seems to be a significant gap between the concept, its related activities and the understanding of digital transformation. So let's be clear that digital transformation, by many definitions, is simply enabling businesses to create and deliver greater value through the integration and use of technology.

The primary issue is that when people think of digital, they immediately think of technology creating an immediate disconnection from their role in the process. For the success of any transformation project, it's essential for those involved to understand what it means and how they fit into the bigger picture. Here are three ways to approach this:

1. Use The KISS Principle

Keep It Simple & Straightforward, aka Keep It Simple, Stupid, has been used to help transformation teams remember not to overcomplicate the solutions they are creating. Business leaders and their teams globally struggle with weeding through the jargon, acronyms, and tech-speak often thrown at them in transformation meetings and presentations. Communication will get lost if changes are too heavily focused on the tech and not enough on how it relates to the business, the market and the value of such changes.

2. Check For REAL Enrolment

There are still many senior leaders who are navigating their comfort level with the significant change that digital transformation brings. In particular, if they are not digitally savvy, they may “go along” with the programme for fear of seeming out of their comfort zone. To validate this, they should take the time to meet with influential team members, primarily those who lead teams and note their concerns, ideas and gaps in understanding.

3. Pause For The Successful Outcome Cause

This is where many entities make the big mistake. With budgets and boards on their shoulders, teams charged with moving the digital transformation needle forward will often neglect that folks just aren't getting it and push to have the technology part of the project completed. What usually happens in these cases? Great technology solutions sit on shelves not used, or manual processes are now being done in the same way using technology which equals no added value.

For the best outcome, digital transformation projects should not move forward to implementation when there's a high level of misunderstanding at the delivery team level or a lack of commitment at the leadership level. Pausing to ensure clear enrollment (at least to some degree) is better than completing a project on time and missing the intended benefit to the business and the market.

Stacey Hines in the president of the Jamaica Technology and Digital Alliance.