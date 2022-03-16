Man dubbed the 'walking CPU'
Attempted to smuggle CPUs and cellphonesWednesday, March 16, 2022
|
Chinese customs caught a man smuggling CPUs and cellphones taped to his body because of the funny way he was walking. The man used duct tape in an attempt to steal 160 CPUs and 16 cellphones, but his walking posture looked “abnormal” after entering the no declaration channel at the Gongbei Port.
The inspection led to mainly Intel 11th and 12th Gen Core chips and phones taped in strips around his waist and calves. The CPUs retail for about US$300 for an overall value of close to US$50,000 worth of processors. This incident is not rare since another man was caught last year with nearly 300 CPUs using the very same method.
