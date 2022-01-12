Mark Farquharson— COMMITTED TO SERVE

As the chief executive officer of Salus Technology Services Limited, Mark Farquharson is leveraging his over 25 years of industry experience, along with his expert team, to deliver business solutions to customers on their digital transformation journey.

Driven by his innate passion for science and technology, Farquharson started his career at the Telecommunications of Jamaica Limited. He gained considerable experience at Digicel Jamaica, where he became head of department for the company's IP (Internet protocol) and data operations, leading the implementation of their Internet services.

Today, the combined expertise of his team allows Salus Technologies to have an empathetic appreciation of their clients needs and pain points to ultimately provide them with tailored solutions. The company sees its client relationships as a partnership, and the scope of the engagement is focused on helping their clients to achieve revenue growth and operational efficiency.

During the lockdown periods, Talus supported their clients' transition to remote working by being agile and flexible. Farquharson recounts that the high demand for hardware devices found them offering temporary, alternative tech devices such as mobile phones, while they worked closely with suppliers to source devices for their clients. He said that while having tools and technologies helped with implementation , it was also crucial to consider the processes and procedures that govern the new paradigm of work. Therefore, Salus was keen on managing the logistics of the transition to remote locations which, in some instances, involved physically visiting client premises. Additionally, depending on the client, they provided services such as virtual private network (VPN) and VPN-less, and cloud solutions to ensure seamless remote operations.

Salus currently serves enterprise customers, however, in the coming months, the company will be providing tech outsourcing solutions for more small and medium enterprises (SMEs), a large yet underserved segment with limited resources and technical expertise.

As a customer-centric company, Salus will also be introducing innovative and affordable solutions in the areas of productivity, security, unified communications, cloud, and storage, underscoring their mandate to drive positive business outcomes. Additionally, Farquharson mentioned that his company provides pro bono virtual chief information officer (CIO) services to further help customers to understand how technology solutions will help to drive organisational goals.

As thought-leaders in the industry, Farquharson and his team regard being fair and transparent as critical in their engagements with clients. Salus plans to launch an internship programme aimed at providing young tech talent with industry experience to build their capacity.

Farquharson is also passionate about environmental sustainability and implores that this area is critical for the continuation of human life and is pleased that Salus will be launching a foundation with programmes geared towards supporting environmental initiatives.