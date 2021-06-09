Meet virtual comedian Wayshae

WAYNE Taylor, popularly known as Wayshae, is a YouTuber, comedian, and budding artist who, at just 17 years, has amassed almost 100,000 followers across social media platforms and built a brand that has afforded him partnerships and contracts with several Jamaican brands.

Wayshae knew he had a natural ability to make people laugh and the confidence to produce entertaining content from an early age. Inspired by famous comedian and creator Andre “Deno Crazy” Dixon, he began producing videos at 11. His first video on YouTube very quickly generated over 100 views. However, his first pay cheque from the popular video streaming site would not come until later when a prank he played on his mother went viral. Since then his content, both on Instagram and YouTube, regularly enjoys a healthy number of views. That has opened doors for him to earn even more from YouTube ad revenue as well as secure brand partnerships and ambassadorships with local fashion retailers and brands.

Taylor brags that while his parents are more than capable of providing for him and his siblings, with his creative efforts he has been able to pay for school, buy clothes and shoes and still contribute to the household. He secured a spot on 876 Roommates, a highly anticipated reality TV series produced by Cashment Entertainment. In the 10-part series set to première this summer, Taylor and several other social media sensations will complete a series of challenges for a $1-million cash prize.

Taylor considers himself an inspiration and role model, especially to younger children who have expressed their love for his videos. He always aims to make content that is both family friendly and age-appropriate. His authenticity and humour are why he believes his content does so well. He advises others who wish to become content creators and monetise their brands to ensure they are 100 per cent authentic as “people will love you for you”. He also encourages upcoming creators to create 'clean' content and appeal to a broader cross section of people, including corporate audiences where there is a greater chance to secure profitable partnerships.

Wayne's long-term goal is to balance school while creating wholesome content, and he hopes his videos will reach global audiences. Additionally, his desire is to one day be in the financial position to give back to others and eventually leave a positive legacy.

Watch Digital Jamaica's full interview with Wayne “Wayshae” Thomas on their YouTube channel.