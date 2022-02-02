Meta releases lifelike avatars

Meta has released an updated process for its 3-D avatar creation on Facebook and Messenger , where people can use their custom avatars in Instagram Stories and DMs.

The new 3-D avatars have more refined features and customisation options to make them look more like the actual people they represent. Customisation features include Cochlear implants, hearing aids and wheelchairs so that users can express themselves in its apps.

Meta hopes that Instagram users creation of their virtual selves would up new opportunities for sponsored content.

“One day, you'll have multiple avatars ranging from expressive to photorealistic. Looking forward to sharing more soon,” as noted by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.