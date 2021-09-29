Microsoft says bye-bye to passwords

Microsoft says bye-bye to passwordsWednesday, September 29, 2021
|
By Alaina Watts
|
TIRED of coming up with complex passwords for the best security, only to forget them and have to start all over again? Well, Microsoft answered your prayers when it announced it has gone password-less.
Although it went password-less in March earlier this year for commercial users, on September 15 it made this feature available for all Microsoft users. From now on, users wanting to access their Microsoft accounts to access apps or services may choose to use the following: the Microsoft Authenticator app, Windows Hello, a security key, or a verification code sent to their phone or e-mail.
Here we will outline how to get set up to use the Microsoft Authenticator app. First, ensure you have the Microsoft Authenticator app installed, it can be found in the Google Play store and the Microsoft website, and link to your personal Microsoft account.
Next, visit your Microsoft account, sign in, and choose Advanced Security Options. Under Additional Security Options, you'll see Passwordless Account. Select turn on. Then follow the on-screen prompts, and then approve the notification from your Authenticator app. And there you have it! A passwordless account.
The option to continue to use a password will still be available to those who are not comfortable with this new development.
