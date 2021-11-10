Microsoft Teams gone metaverse too

Days after Facebook announced that it was moving to the metaverse by changing its parent name comes news that Microsoft Teams is entered the space with avatars in direct competition with the social media giant.

Beginning next year, Microsoft Mesh is a collaborative platform for virtual experiences, part of a big effort to combine the company's mixed reality and HoloLens work with meetings and video calls, that anyone can participate in thanks to animated avatars.

“We got hit by meeting fatigue in the virtual world,” explains Nicole Herskowitz, general manager for Microsoft Teams, in an interview with The Verge.

“After 30 or 40 minutes max in a meeting it was very hard to stay engaged and focused.” That initial meeting fatigue led to Together Mode, and now Microsoft hopes Mesh will further help reduce the cognitive overload of having to be on video calls all day long.

Microsoft is even building in translation and transcription support, so you might be able to meet in a virtual Teams space with a co-worker from across the world with fewer language barriers.