Microsoft Teams gone metaverse too

Microsoft Teams gone metaverse tooWednesday, November 10, 2021
|
Days after Facebook announced that it was moving to the metaverse by changing its parent name comes news that Microsoft Teams is entered the space with avatars in direct competition with the social media giant.
Beginning next year, Microsoft Mesh is a collaborative platform for virtual experiences, part of a big effort to combine the company's mixed reality and HoloLens work with meetings and video calls, that anyone can participate in thanks to animated avatars.
“We got hit by meeting fatigue in the virtual world,” explains Nicole Herskowitz, general manager for Microsoft Teams, in an interview with The Verge.
“After 30 or 40 minutes max in a meeting it was very hard to stay engaged and focused.” That initial meeting fatigue led to Together Mode, and now Microsoft hopes Mesh will further help reduce the cognitive overload of having to be on video calls all day long.
Microsoft is even building in translation and transcription support, so you might be able to meet in a virtual Teams space with a co-worker from across the world with fewer language barriers.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy