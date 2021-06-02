MONIQUE POWELL — PLATED TO YOUR PALATE

Innovation is a critical skill that enables us to solve problems, provide creative insights and see the world from a different perspective, whether we are developing a product, reconstructing our business strategy or simply finding new ways to stay ahead of the competition. Monique Powell delved into the realms of innovation to solve her problem with a lack of food delivery options, which led to creating Jamaica's first and fastest-growing online food delivery service, QuickPlate.

The idea for QuickPlate was born when Powell tried to get good meals delivered after a long day at work when the most popular option was pizza. She saw this as a significant issue and thought, “What if we could bring all meal options from the best restaurants together on one platform, readily accessible for people to order?” With extensive research on the market, she was encouraged to venture into this opportunity.

QuickPlate encompasses a heavily tech-driven process and tech-enhanced experience, from when an order is placed to the moment the meal reaches your home. Their internal processes are also heavily incorporated with innovative technology, all intending to enhance the customer experience. Using creative problem-solving, they look at customer issues and how best they can leverage new technology and processes to solve them. One thing which is essential for the QuickPlate boss is to keep abreast of the industry both locally and internationally, exposing herself and her team to innovations. “At the core what we really are is an ecommerce and logistics company currently focused on food delivery. Eventually, we will make a transition into other avenues,” she says, stressing that you have to be conscious that once you stop innovating you will become stagnant. QuickPlate aims to continue expansion across Jamaica and be known as a strong player in the food delivery space. Soon, the company will be rolling out new areas of the brand, such as Quick Cart, allowing customers to order from retail merchants like convenience stores.

Powell looks forward to the progression of innovation in Jamaica over the next few years. She believes that this progression hinges on our ability to quickly adapt to technology and digital channels to conduct everyday processes. Additionally, she believes investors will need to be willing to invest in companies, not in the traditional space or the business structures which usually make them successful. Powell's advice to anyone who desires to enter the tech space is to find people with a similar mindset to learn from and relay ideas. She also encourages them to immerse themselves within the tech space to develop the knowledge and skills they need to thrive. “Gain as much knowledge as you can and experiment with small projects that will allow you to develop your tech skills and explore the depths of technology,” she urges.