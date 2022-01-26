More Apple products to drop

Bloomberg 's Mark Gurman predicts that Apple will launch an onslaught of gadgets by the third quarter this year.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says Apple is likely to have a March or April event, where it will likely launch a new iPhone SE and (possibly) a new iPad Air.

“I'm told that Apple is readying the widest array of new hardware products in its history this fall,” he wrote.

“My back-of-the-envelope list includes four new iPhones, a low-end MacBook Pro, an updated iMac, the new Mac Pro, a revamped MacBook Air, an AirPods Pro upgrade, three Apple Watches, a low-end iPad, and iPad Pros,” Gurman said.

His predictions include an iPad Pro as well as upgraded Mac mini and iMac loaded with Apple's new M1 Pro chip.