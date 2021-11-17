NCB Foundation paying for digital exams

The NCB Foundation National Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Bursary Programme is pushing a digital agenda by covering the full examination fees for studies in information technology (IT) and electronic document preparation and management (EDPM).

“We are delighted to continue supporting Jamaican secondary students with CSEC subsidies for IT and EDPM. The support of two subjects helps put students on the path for tertiary studies. Our choice of subjects is aligned with the NCB Foundation's goal on enabling Jamaica's digital transformation by expanding our pool of digital producers,” announced Nadeen Matthews Blair, CEO of NCB Foundation.

The shift sees the foundation no longer extending support to principles of business and principles of accounts students but instead to IT and EDPM students to further their commitment to Jamaica's digital transformation by empowering youth through education.

To date, the foundation has invested $220 million in a subsidy programme for over 105,000 student entries. The programme is a partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MOEYI) to ensure that all students have the opportunity to meet the minimum subject requirement for admission into tertiary level institutions or advance in the world of work.

The application process for the subsidy remains the same, wherein students applying must have an average of 70 per cent or higher in their subject area from the list of qualifying schools across the island. Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) students and wards of the State qualify with 50 per cent or higher. Students must submit information via the online application portal. The NCB Foundation promises to share further details regarding the submission process for the 2021/2022 academic year.