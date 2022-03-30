Netflix gamers go water searching

Netflix has launched three Android and iOS games headlined by This Is A True Story , a game meant to raise awareness about the lack of safe drinking water.

The team-up is between Frosty Pop and Charity: Water is an educational role-playing game (RPG) that challenges you to walk miles in sub-Saharan Africa to find water while dealing with poachers, windstorms, and other hazards.

The other games are PikPok - Into the Dead 2: Unleashed, a sequel to its runner/shooter hybrid; and Shatter Remastered, a modernisation of its brick-breaker/shoot-em-up crossover for the PS3. All three games are available free on Android and iOS once you've signed in with your account.