Never miss a WhatsApp group call again

THE new normal has shaped a life of virtual work, learning and communication, with most days starting with a group meeting. While still providing privacy and security, last week, WhatsApp released its latest helpful update.

The latest WhatsApp update will save you from missing the next group meeting. Users will be able to join a WhatsApp group video and voice call after it has started. After you have either declined the call or missed it, journey over to the “Calls” tab in WhatsApp and you will be able to see if the call is still in progress. Click on the call and select “Join” to access the group.

With this latest upgrade you will also see who was invited to the chat and who is currently participating.