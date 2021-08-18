New year, new gear

BELIEVE it or not, back-to-school is right around the corner and, just like the year before, we will be doing it a bit differently than we are used to. One set of items that has made its way to children's booklists are tablets and laptops as, just like textbooks, they have become necessities.

Teachers, students, and workers alike last year found themselves in a bind at the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic trying to find various ways to carry on with work and long-distance learning. For some a quick trip to an electronics store could fix their problem, but for others this was a new area where they needed the help of an expert.

Paul Mendes, co-owner of Tecxolutionz — a tech company that provides repairs, etc for companies — gave Digital Life insight on the area.

Tecxolutionz offers a range of computers and accessories, said Mendes, and it has seen a lot more traffic since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We are having more devices to repair and, especially for tablets, we have to be repairing more screens,” Mendes explained, adding that “where charging ports are concerned, because the constant usage and constant plugging in and out, the charging port tends to go”.

Asked about the best and more affordable options for people working from home, Mendes recommends Acer or Gateway devices.

“Those are two robust machines and they're of high specs, but at affordable cost,” he explained.

There are a lot of options to choose from when picking the right equipment for school. For school, the older students, getting the right gadget that will fit the workload is important.

“For tablets we recommend the Samsung Tab 8 inch, and with a child above 10 years then we recommend the 10 inch,” he continued.

Mendes suggests Asus or Lenovo brands for those looking for more variety and willing to spend a bit more. “We don't normally recommend the Lenovos to students because they have the keyboard issue, because students are doing more typing and the keyboard goes very quickly.”

What about users who are into graphics and design you may ask? The Dell Alienware was the top suggestion.

“Those [are] normally shipped with a dedicated graphics card, so it handles all of those rendering and, you know, multitasking. We wouldn't recommend a machine solely dependent on the processor or the RAM. Sometimes persons say, 'Oh, you know, it has high RAM so it can work.' These programs rely on a dedicated graphics card. So it's a must.”

For anyone looking to join the Apple family the best option for tablets is the iPad Pro.

“Pros are selling now over the Air because the Pro will offer more features... and they're more robust. For the Macbook, the Airs are now dying out because everybody is going to Pro with the touch bar, and they are lighter,” Mendes explained.

As far as Apple computers go, the Macbook Pro with the M1 chip is a top commodity for Mac laptop users, he said.