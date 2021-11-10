Nintendo Black Friday bundle

With Black Friday right around the corner, Nintendo is offering a high-octane bundle and powered-up deals on select Nintendo Switch games to help families save on their holiday shopping and enjoy more ways to spend time together this year.

Kicking off Nintendo's Black Friday deals on November 21 is a Nintendo Switch bundle including the Nintendo Switch, plus a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online at a suggested retail price of only US$299.99.

Additionally, Nintendo will have offers on two Nintendo Switch games that take the on-screen action to the real-world living room, with deals on the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and Ring Fit Adventure games. Starting on November 21, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be available at a suggested retail price of US$59.99 (a savings of US$40). Ring Fit Adventure will be available at a suggested retail price of US$54.99 (a savings of US$25).

“With families looking for new ways to connect and spend time together this year, Nintendo Switch offers a wide variety of experiences for every member of the family,” said Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America. “Whether you are shopping for an active gamer or someone new to the world of Nintendo, this year's Black Friday deals have you covered,” said Bowser.

Other holiday options to consider from Nintendo include the new Nintendo Switch – OLED Model console, which has a similar overall size to the Nintendo Switch system, but with a larger, vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for hand-held and tabletop play.