Paul Stennett — Transformed by podcasting

Deeply enthused by the world of podcasting, Paul Stennett, chief executive officer of Amazing Gains, surprisingly never envisioned podcasting as a career until he delved into the genre. His eagerness and urge to turn his message into a movement resulted from garnering insights from the coveted Tim Ferriss podcast and witnessing the potential and evolution of the medium.

While Stennett saw the opportunity to launch his podcast on entrepreneurship in a Jamaican context, he started as an “intraprenuer” while working full time in sales and marketing at a local software development company. Stennett aimed to drive local leads for the company, which ultimately was a failed attempt. However, being laid off from his job for eight years was not a damper. Intuitively, he knew that it would be the right time because of his undeniable zeal to make a more significant impact leveraged by his newly accumulated knowledge and skillset.

Stennett admits losing touch with his “why” when he focused on monetary gain. However, the birth of his daughter reshaped his perspective on podcasting, business, entrepreneurship. He wanted his message and meaning to reach more people to help people, like himself — people wanting to create something of value for themselves and their families but whose message is not overshadowed by the sole focus on money.

Entrepreneurs are encouraged by Stennett to build continuously by consistently showcasing their expertise on platforms where their ideal audience is. He credits building genuine relationships with people as a solid strategy for gaining opportunities, sharing advice and personal messages that foster authentic human connections. “Entrepreneurs must be prepared for the challenges that come with entrepreneurship. However, they must refrain from limiting the scope of their services by ensuring that they think globally from day one,” Stennett said.

One of his entrepreneurial philosophies is being ethical about the services offered. He believes that the right people will resonate with your story in doing so, and the people who require your services will become customers. “As an entrepreneur, your success and failures are dependent on your decisions. Therefore, it means that you should trust yourself more by understanding that there is a specific path you have to take,” Stennett said.

Meantime,Amazing Gains, the international business that Stennett heads, is poised to have an impact locally. As Stennett puts it, “Ethical people who trust themselves, with a strong message can create a movement to change their world and the world of their clients.”