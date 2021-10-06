Registration picks up for TBR innovation drive

REGIONAL companies and government agencies are leading the registration drive for the latest edition of the TBR LAB's Corporate Innovation Program (CIP).

The regional list includes companies such as the Massy Group, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank and Victoria Mutual, and government agencies like the Tourism Enhancement Fund of Jamaica — all bent on reskilling their top brass to ensure their operations are globally competitive.

The four-week programme, which targets high-level Caribbean executives, was explicitly designed to equip key decision-makers with the critical tools and resources required to function optimally within the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Several have already committed to implementing changes in their operations due to the programme's curriculum.

“We have numerous data points in our stores,” explained Roxane de Freitas, Massy Stores CEO. “Coming out of the TBR LAB Corporate Innovation Program we're definitely integrating a strong push towards a 'data-driven everything' approach in our digital transformation strategy. I found significant value in the session led by Amazon Web Services, and the learnings will help us become more efficient, productive and impactful over time.”

Executed in collaboration with the DMZ at Ryerson University, CIP included intensive and thought-provoking sessions on topics ranging from Disruption Mapping and Production Design to Digital Payments & Marketplaces and a Hybrid Workplace. Participants also attended intimate sessions with global industry leaders representing companies including Amazon Web Services, Linkedin, Twitter, and Singularity University.

Registration is now open for cohort 2, and based on the feedback from cohort 1, business leaders have a lot to gain from CIP.

According to TBR LAB co-founder Kirk-Anthony Hamilton, “The rate of global transformation has been significantly accelerated by the pandemic. Organisations are being forced to cope with totally unimagined scenarios and we now have to include pandemics when we speak about disaster recovery. Despite all this, tech- and innovation-driven entities have experienced unprecedented growth due to their adaptability and agility in a time of uncertainty. For large established regional organisations, aligning with the Fourth Industrial Revolution often requires an overhaul in thinking and process, and our programme is designed to offer expert-driven insights into possibilities as well as support on implementation, based on the significant experience of our instructors.”

TBR LAB's Corporate Innovation Programme takes place from October 25 to November 19, 2021. Caribbean executives who are serious about effecting impactful and lasting change across their organisation can register. Information on the programme is available https://techbeach.net/collections/corporate-innovation-accelerator.