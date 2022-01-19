Samsung Galaxy Note is back

Samsung Galaxy Note is backWednesday, January 19, 2022
Heightened interest in the next Samsung Galaxy phone has generated more leaks than a sinking ship with expectation that the S22 will float to the top of a wave as the much-anticipated return of the Note on February 9 unveiling date.
The top-specced model will be a Note and S series hybrid with a boxy look. Samsung are expected to launch a new, faster S Pen alongside the handset.
The charger listed on Samsung's website is more compact than Samsung's current EP-TA845 45W charger and offers safeguards against overvoltage, short circuits, and fluctuations.
The other news coming from several sources is that the new line-up of smartphones are going to be more expensive than the S21 line-up.
