Samsung Galaxy Note is back

Heightened interest in the next Samsung Galaxy phone has generated more leaks than a sinking ship with expectation that the S22 will float to the top of a wave as the much-anticipated return of the Note on February 9 unveiling date.

The top-specced model will be a Note and S series hybrid with a boxy look. Samsung are expected to launch a new, faster S Pen alongside the handset.

The charger listed on Samsung's website is more compact than Samsung's current EP-TA845 45W charger and offers safeguards against overvoltage, short circuits, and fluctuations.

The other news coming from several sources is that the new line-up of smartphones are going to be more expensive than the S21 line-up.