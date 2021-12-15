Samsung Note is not dead

The photos emerging of a Samsung phone could turn out to be the latest Note, which had long been rumoured to be buried.

The image was shared by reputable leaker UniverseIce on Weibo (a Chinese social network), along with text claiming that they suspect it's a real Samsung Galaxy S22.

South Korean leaker Tron said last week that Samsung could launch a Galaxy Note 22 alongside the Galaxy S22 series in the first quarter of 2022. Information also points to new stylus features arriving with the Note 22/S22 Ultra flagship.

Samsung is said to have started producing parts for the phones in October to be ready to kick into production for a February 2022 reveal.

Leaker Snoopy says Samsung is also working on the Galaxy Tab S8, the company's next flagship Android tablet.