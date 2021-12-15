Samsung Note is not dead

Samsung Note is not deadWednesday, December 15, 2021
|
The photos emerging of a Samsung phone could turn out to be the latest Note, which had long been rumoured to be buried.
The image was shared by reputable leaker UniverseIce on Weibo (a Chinese social network), along with text claiming that they suspect it's a real Samsung Galaxy S22.
South Korean leaker Tron said last week that Samsung could launch a Galaxy Note 22 alongside the Galaxy S22 series in the first quarter of 2022. Information also points to new stylus features arriving with the Note 22/S22 Ultra flagship.
Samsung is said to have started producing parts for the phones in October to be ready to kick into production for a February 2022 reveal.
Leaker Snoopy says Samsung is also working on the Galaxy Tab S8, the company's next flagship Android tablet.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy