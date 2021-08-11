Samsung's big Unfold today

Thanks to all the leaks we have a fair idea of what Samsung will reveal in today's Unfold event due at 9:00 am Jamaica time.

All bets are on Samsung showing new additions to its high-end line of folding Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip phones. Based on leaks, both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 could come with the newest specs. The new Fold and Flip should boast new colour options with a reworked outside screen and camera housing for the Flip.

We could see the result of the partnership with Google with the launch of two of the first smartwatches to run on their Wear OS3 including a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch Active 4. Samsung is also rumored to be updating its wireless Galaxy 4 earbuds.