Local e-commerce successes

Kaii .Bees and De La Enzie Essentials reported a boost in holiday sales due to their participation in the ShopLocalJa e-commerce initiative. The two female entrepreneurs were among 200 merchants offering seasonal deals and gifts on the business hub — a joint initiative between National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) and local business advocate Angelie Spencer.

Using a variety of e-commerce solutions, the listed businesses benefited from more than 91,000 page visits converting to significant sales for some.

Tamishe Lue, sales and relationship manager at NCB Payment Services Division reaffirmed NCB's commitment to supporting the development of micro, small and medium enterprises.

“So many of the families impacted in the economy owe their livelihoods to MSMEs. We are championing micro and small businesses and their owners to grow with the global shift towards making payments online,” she said.

Digital marketing and online security are other business assets included in the ShopLocalJa initiative. Karrell Bloomfield, owner of fashion and jewellery business Kaii.Bees, said she had offered her products islandwide through her e-commerce platforms: “I especially love how NCB has stepped up to work alongside local micro and small businesses in Jamaica. My business has grown so much in the last year, and going digital has widened and improved the awareness, visibility, and credibility of my brand,” Bloomfield said.

As a consequence of the visibility received from the ShopLocalJa push, Bloomfield has strengthened the digital identity of Kaii.Bees while simultaneously improving service delivery through contactless payments and social media.

Founder and CEO of De La Enzie Essentials, Dr Chenielle Delahaye-McKenzie, also made the successful shift to digital sales and is reaping the success. Her involvement in ShopLocalJa has enabled her to reach an even wider audience and boost revenue for her business. The initiative has helped on several levels, including registering for a business account, point-of-sale machines, and setting up an e-commerce site.

“In the last year, my business has grown tremendously, despite the challenges faced due to the pandemic,” Dr Delahaye-McKenzie stated. “We secured a few large contracts with other companies, we have a stronger online presence, and now we have an Amazon store that supplies products internationally. In my experience, going digital is inevitable.”

Her line of plant-based nutraceuticals offers personal care items, fixed oils, butter and essential oils, to DIY kits and candles.

Lue said that NCB is working to equip owners with the e-commerce tools to build their businesses. “We want to ensure that they are able to capitalise on the increased online sales as commerce increasingly shifts from face-to-face to digital solutions such as payment buttons, apps, website templates, marketplaces, and customised websites.”